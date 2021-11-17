Nov.17 - Ralf Schumacher says it's "a shame" that the epic Mercedes versus Red Bull battle for the 2021 world championship is spilling into an off-track war. Reigning champions Mercedes has announced that it has lodged a "right of review" with the FIA regarding Max Verstappen's controversial turn 4 driving in Brazil involving title chaser.....check out full post »Full Article
Mercedes F1 team lodged 'right to review' on stewards decision
