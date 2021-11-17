Mike Tyson says he ‘died’ on psychedelic trip after smoking ‘Toad Venom’ – and boxing legend says ‘death is beautiful’
Mike Tyson admits he 'died' during a psychedelic trip after smoking 'Toad Venom'… and says 'death is beautiful'. The former world heavyweight champion is a firm believer in medicinal marijuana and the relaxing properties it brings, even selling cannabis products himself since 2016 through his Tyson Holistic label. After ballooning in weight and spiralling into