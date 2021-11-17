Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek miss out, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo start, but big injury worries – can this Manchester United line-up save Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job?
Published
Following a record-breaking 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool there were some suspicions that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have found a new system to resurrect his faltering side. Switching to a back-five, Manchester United took a crucial point from Atalanta in the Champions League courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s heroics, before racking up a […]Full Article