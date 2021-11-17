ATP Finals: World No.1 Novak Djokovic cruises to semi-finals after thrashing Andrey Rublev
Published
Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals for the 10th-time by defeating Russian Andrey Rublev.Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals for the 10th-time by defeating Russian Andrey Rublev.Full Article
As the eighth and final qualifier for the ATP Finals, Casper Ruud has joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and..