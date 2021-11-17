‘A lot slower than he once was’ – Chris Eubank Jr advised to fight Gennady Golovkin in near future by George Groves’ former trainer Shane McGuigan

talkSPORT

Shane McGuigan has told talkSPORT that Chris Eubank Jr should pursue a fight with Gennady Golovkin to stand the best chance of becoming a world champion at middleweight today. The 32-year-old previously held the IBO belt at super-middleweight, but is yet to win a legitimate fully recognised world title in his career. Eubank Jr’s sole […]

