Tyron Woodley says Jake Paul ‘gassed and ran’ in their fight and ‘wasn’t a man of his word’ but YouTube star claims Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao think he is good for boxing
Tyron Woodley has claimed Jake Paul ‘gassed and ran’ during their fight and ‘wasn’t a man of his word’ after accepting a fight with Tommy Fury. The former UFC champion was beaten by YouTube sensation Paul during their boxing bout back in August. Although ‘The Chosen One’ had his moments in the fight, he failed […]Full Article