The 10-month son of South African rugby star Jannie du Plessis has died in an accidental drowning at the family home near Johannesburg.Jan Nathaniël's death occurred while the du Plessis family was celebrating the former Springbok...Full Article
Rugby: Baby son of Springboks great Jannie du Plessis dies in tragic drowning
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
South African Rugby Star Jannie Du Plessis' 10-Month-Old Son Dies in Tragic Drowning Accident
Our condolences go out to South African rugby star Jannie du Plessis and his wife Ronel as news just broke that their 10-month-old..
Just Jared
South African Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dead After Drowning Accident
South African rugby star Jannie du Plessis' baby son, Jan Nathaniël, died in an accidental drowning in a swimming pool at home...
E! Online