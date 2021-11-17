You ask, the Mercedes F1 team answer! 👊 Mike talks through the big questions from São Paulo, including what happened with the rear wing, Valtteri Bottas’ VSC pit stop, how Lewis Hamilton battled through the field and MUCH more! 👀Full Article
Mercedes 2021 São Paulo F1 GP Race Debrief video
F1-Fansite0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Qatar - Hamilton not wasting energy on Sao Paulo flashpoint review
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lewis Hamilton on Thursday distanced himself from his Mercedes team's request for a stewards' review of a..
MENAFN.com