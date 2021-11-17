Mercedes 2021 São Paulo F1 GP Race Debrief video

Mercedes 2021 São Paulo F1 GP Race Debrief video

You ask, the Mercedes F1 team answer! 👊 Mike talks through the big questions from São Paulo, including what happened with the rear wing, Valtteri Bottas’ VSC pit stop, how Lewis Hamilton battled through the field and MUCH more! 👀

