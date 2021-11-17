Emmanuel Acho: Baker Mayfield will get a new deal; he is the best QB Cleveland has had in 25 years I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Baker Mayfield is coming off a blowout loss in Week 10 against the New England Patriots, which could be affecting his wallet. An NFL insider said his health and consistency are the reasons why the Cleveland Browns should consider other quarterback options this offseason. Otherwise, they could have the same problem of not knowing if he is a franchise quarterback. Emmanuel Acho explains why Baker will get a new deal for 'how he has been the greatest thing to Cleveland in 25 years.'