Next Manchester United manager odds: Brendan Rodgers odds-on favourite for Red Devils job, Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino front runners, Cristiano Ronaldo just 25/1

Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino are the leading contenders to become the next Manchester United boss. There are numerous potential candidates for the huge Premier League role including club legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure following their 5-0 loss to Liverpool in […]