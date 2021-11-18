WTA chief says Peng Shuai email 'only raises' his safety concerns
The boss of women's tennis has cast doubt on an email posted on China's media purportedly from tennis player Peng Shuai, saying it "only raises my concerns as…Full Article
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai hasn't been seen since publicly accusing government official Zhang Gaoli of sexual..
The head of the Women's Tennis Association on Wednesday voiced doubt over an email it received, which was also released by a..