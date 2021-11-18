Former Everton and Rangers star Gary Stevens' son, Jack, has tragically passed away at just four-years-old after suffering from leukaemia and needing a stem cell donorFull Article
Former Everton star Gary Stevens' son dies aged 4 after suffering from leukaemia
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ex-Rangers star Gary Stevens' son dies after battle with leukaemia
Everton had appealed for donors in September following news that Jack, 4, had relapsed and Gary had set up a register for those who..
Daily Record