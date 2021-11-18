Koray Aldemir wins 2021 World Series of Poker main event, takes home $8 million prize
The 2021 World Series of Poker main event closed Wednesday night, with German Koray Aldemir winning the $8 million prize as the last player standing.
Koray Aldemir won the 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas, defeating American George Holmes to win the $8 million..