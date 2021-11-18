Nick Wright: This Lakers team is going to need a magic trick from LeBron James I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright and Chris Broussard share their reactions from last night's performance by the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers. The Milwaukee Bucks took the win, 109-102, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant where Anthony Davis was timid, but Nick doesn't blame AD for this loss. Watch as Nick reveals why we should look to Frank Vogel for an explanation, and why LeBron is going to need a magic trick to pull this Lakers team together.