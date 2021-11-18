Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Staples Center renamed Crypto.com Arena in big name rights deal I UNDISPUTED

LA Lakers and Clippers fans are getting a strange gift on Christmas Day, as Staples Center is going to be rebranded as the Crypto.com Arena after a record-setting naming rights deal. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was asked about it yesterday, saying quote: 'I understand the disappointment the fans will have, but that's just the way of the world. This is the business we're in.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the historic deal and reflect on their best memories and highlights at Staples Center.