Skip Bayless reacts to Baker Mayfield's comments about the status of his injuries I UNDISPUTED

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was quoted saying he’s: 'probably the most beat up' he’s ever been heading into Week 11 of the NFL season. Mayfield is dealing with a fractured shoulder, a torn labrum, a foot injury and a knee contusion. Skip Bayless reacts to Baker’s comments about the status of his injury. The 5-5 Browns are scheduled to take on the winless Detroit Lions in Cleveland on Sunday.