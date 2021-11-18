Sit back, turn it up and enjoy the sound of some of Honda's classic F1 engine notes from the last 56 years. 1964 - RA271 1983 - RA163E 1988 - RA168E 1989 - RA109E 1991 - RA121E 2006 - RA806E 2018 - RA618H 2020 - RA620H Let us know which one is your favourite in.....check out full post »Full Article
Honda F1 Engines throught the years | Turn It Up!
