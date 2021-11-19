Barcelona v Espanyol: Is it time for the Pericos to shine in the derby?
Published
Espanyol visit Barcelona with the sides level on points, and for the first time since their rivals relegated them at the Nou Camp.Full Article
Published
Espanyol visit Barcelona with the sides level on points, and for the first time since their rivals relegated them at the Nou Camp.Full Article
It had long felt inevitable that Xavi would return to Barcelona at some stage and the time has finally come. The former midfielder..
Espanyol visit Barcelona with the sides level on points, and for the first time since their rivals relegated them at the Nou Camp.