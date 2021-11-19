Tim Paine steps down as Australia test cricket captain just weeks before first Ashes Test over sexually explicit text messages he sent to a female former colleague four years ago
Published
Tim Paine has stepped down as Australia test cricket captain after revelations he had been investigated and cleared over sexually explicit text messages sent to a female former colleague four years ago came to light. This comes just three weeks before their first Ashes Test in Brisbane, leaving Australia’s preparations in disarray. The 36-year-old resigns […]Full Article