Rugby League World Cup 2021: Manchester to host all three finals in revised schedule
Published
Manchester will host all three finals of the rescheduled Rugby League World Cup - with Old Trafford hosting the men's and women's finals.Full Article
Published
Manchester will host all three finals of the rescheduled Rugby League World Cup - with Old Trafford hosting the men's and women's finals.Full Article
Manchester will host three finals as the climax to a revised 61-match schedule for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.