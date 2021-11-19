Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s potential replacement Brendan Rodgers ‘nowhere near being a top manager’, says Trevor Sinclair as pressure mounts on Manchester United boss who is ‘one defeat away from the sack’
Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one more defeat away from being sacked as Manchester United manager, as they prepare to take on Watford in the Premier League this weekend. That’s according to talkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair, who also claims reported potential replacement Brendan Rodgers is not good enough for the top job at Old Trafford. Speculation […]Full Article