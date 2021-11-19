Shannon Sharpe: The 2021 Warriors are better with Steph Curry playing well and with having more shooters I UNDISPUTED

After hearing MVP chants during a win over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Cleveland Cavaliers fans got a taste of Steph Curry. They also showed their respect for him last night after he dropped 20 fourth quarter points to help the Golden State Warriors complete a wild comeback. He finished with 40 points and connected on nine three-pointers for the third time in the past four games. Shannon Sharpe explains why he believes Curry's current Warriors are better than the 2015 or 2016 squads.