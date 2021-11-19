Tyson Fury screams ‘break a f***ing rib’ at topless father John Fury as he smashes medicine ball into midriff with pair helping Tommy Fury prepare for Jake Paul fight
Boxers are known for their often unusual and bizarre training routines. WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury showed one of his brutal exercises as he posted a video of himself working out with father John Fury in the gym. Both men are topless with Fury senior smashing a medicine ball into the midriff of his son. […]Full Article