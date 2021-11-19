Marcellus Wiley: The Patriots are the team to beat in the AFC; they always play up to their potential I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The New England Patriots dominated the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football for their fifth straight win. Mac Jones threw for over 200 yards with a touchdown pass. New England's defense was all over Atlanta, with four sacks and four interceptions, including a pick-six in the shutout win. Marcellus Wiley explains why the Patriots are the team to beat in the AFC.

