Marcellus Wiley: The Patriots are the team to beat in the AFC; they always play up to their potential I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley: The Patriots are the team to beat in the AFC; they always play up to their potential
The New England Patriots dominated the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football for their fifth straight win. Mac Jones threw for over 200 yards with a touchdown pass. New England's defense was all over Atlanta, with four sacks and four interceptions, including a pick-six in the shutout win. Marcellus Wiley explains why the Patriots are the team to beat in the AFC.Full Article