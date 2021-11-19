Ric Bucher explains why he would build a team around Steph Curry over Kevin Durant I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dropped 40 points in last night's win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This follows a win against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Dwayne Wade was asked whether he would build a team around Steph or Kevin Durant, saying quote: 'I'm going to go with Steph..he has revolutionized the sport. He is one of those Mt. Rushmores from a sense of changing the game...' Ric Bucher explains why he would rather build a team around Curry than KD.