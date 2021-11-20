After Sami Zayn was outed from SmackDown’s Survivor Series team after being defeated by Jeff Hardy, a highly envied spot remained available. Cesaro, Ricochet, Jinder and Sheamus went head-to-head to see who will join Hardy, Drew McIntyre, King Woods and Happy Corbin on Sunday.Full Article
Fatal Four Way decides final member of SmackDown Survivor Series team
