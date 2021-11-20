Sky Sports pundit and Manchester United legend Gary Neville is still backing his former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite admitting to a mistake made by the NorwegianFull Article
Gary Neville highlights "silly" mistake Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made at Man Utd
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Gary Neville’s first words to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after greatest Man Utd moment
Gary Neville told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'you have no idea what you've just done' after the Norwegian scored the winner in the 1999..
Daily Star
Man Utd hero Andy Cole joins Gary Neville in defending former team-mate Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Andy Cole has joined Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville in defending former team-mate and current Red Devils..
Daily Star