Novak Djokovic likely to miss Australian Open and chance for record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title as organisers enforce strict COVID vaccine rules
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defence is in doubt after tournament officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated from coronavirus in order to compete. Djokovic is a nine-time winner in Melbourne – a record tally – and the defending champion, but the Serbian star has courted controversy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The 34-year-old athlete has