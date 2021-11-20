IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7 PM IST November 21

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I series - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand T20I series, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips IND vs NZ T20I Series, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand T20, Fantasy Playing Tips - India vs New Zealand T20I series