Manchester United are looking to improve their midfield in January and see Real Madrid's Federico Valverde as a suitable fit - but the Red Devils will have to persuade Carlo Ancelotti to let him goFull Article
Man Utd to raid Real Madrid again for £60m star who could solve midfield problems
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Mishandled Man Utd star sparks Ancelotti plan to sign heir to Real Madrid throne
Real Madrid wants a Man Utd star to succeed a club legend, and United's mishandling of the player has given them hope of a cheap..
Team Talk
Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Tottenham hunt hit by convincing Ancelotti plan to steal signing; AC Milan in Chelsea battle
Manchester United and Tottenham's plans for a star signing take a hit amid Real Madrid interest, while AC Milan plot a Chelsea..
Team Talk