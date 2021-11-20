Harry Maguire SENT OFF as ten-man Manchester United suffer embarrassing defeat to Watford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in danger of sack following disastrous showing at Vicarage Road
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is hanging on by a thread after Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford with captain Harry Maguire sent off at Vicarage Road. The Red Devils succumbed to their third defeat in four Premier League outings as pressure was heaped on the Norwegian, whose side dropped down to eighth