Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as Manchester United manager looked to be hanging by a thread after a 4-1 loss at Watford on Sunday which saw the visitors finish with 10 men.United had lost four of its last six Premier League games...Full Article
Football: Man United's latest loss piles more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
