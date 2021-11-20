Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised before waving goodbye to Manchester United supporters following their 4-1 capitulation against Watford in the Premier LeagueFull Article
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seen 'waving goodbye' to Man Utd fans after Watford drubbing
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Solskjaer future in doubt after Man Utd hold emergency board meeting
Sky News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as Manchester United manager is still undecided after an emergency meeting between club officials..
Advertisement
More coverage
Man Utd call 'emergency board meeting' to discuss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sack
Daily Star
Reports suggest that United are ready to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the club's humiliating defeat to Watford, with a..
-
De Gea on Man Utd´s defeat to Watford: It was nightmare after nightmare – it´s not acceptable
SoccerNews.com
-
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’embarrassed’ by Man Utd form but not drawn on his future
Belfast Telegraph
-
Man Utd thrashed at Watford as Steven Gerrard off to winning start as Villa boss
Belfast Telegraph
-
Misery for Solskjaer as Watford put four past Man Utd & Maguire sent off
BBC News