An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.The photos appeared Friday...Full Article
Photos of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai posted online
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
China struggles to ease concern over tennis star's disappearance
euronews (in English)
A Chinese state TV employee has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online that are supposed to dispel concern about..
Advertisement
More coverage
IOC official warns Peng Shuai case ‘may spin out of control’ as photos of tennis star raise questions
Washington Post
A chorus of questions over the whereabouts of the Chinese athlete has grown around the world.