Lewis Hamilton dominates qualifying in Qatar to take pole position from Max Verstappen amid the backdrop of more rear wing protests
Published
Lewis Hamilton swept to a dominant pole position over second-placed Max Verstappen at the Qatar Grand Prix, despite more controversy over Mercedes’ potentially illegal rear wing. Hamilton shattered the timing screens with a 1’20.827 qualifying lap, finishing almost half a second ahead of title rival Verstappen, but he did have some slight help. Alpha Tauri’s […]Full Article