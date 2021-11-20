Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen qualified one-two for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, again setting-up a titanic battle for crucial F1 Championship points. Hamilton's team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, qualified third - but Max's wing-man, Sergio Pérez, didn't make it through to Q3, underlining the quality of Verstappen's lap. There was action aplenty in.....check out full post »Full Article
Qualifying Analysis 2021 Qatar F1 GP by Peter Windsor
