Djokovic's 'wait and see' on Aust Open
Novak Djokovic has ended his ATP Tour season still not revealing whether he will play in the Australian Open in January, where all players must be vaccinated.Full Article
Novak Djokovic has refused to disclose his vaccination status and says he’ll “wait and see” if he plays the Australian Open..