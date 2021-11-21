Verstappen gets five-place penalty in Qatar
Max Verstappen has lost his position on the front row of the grid at the Qatar Grand Prix as a punishment for not slowing for double-waved yellow flags in qualifying.Full Article
Nov.21 - Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will have to start further down the grid this..