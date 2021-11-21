Observations from Week 12 in college football: It was a great weekend for Cincinnati
Published
Among the Week 12 observations in college football: Cincinnati had a great weekend and Florida and Florida State are going in opposite directions.
Published
Among the Week 12 observations in college football: Cincinnati had a great weekend and Florida and Florida State are going in opposite directions.
Mississippi State hosts Alabama this weekend while Ole Miss travels to Knoxville as Lane Kiffin visits his former team. Nick Saban..