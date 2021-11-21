Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Spain manager Luis Enrique to take over at Old Trafford as he thinks the Spaniard is the right calibre of coach to compete with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas TuchelFull Article
Cristiano Ronaldo names manager he wants to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
