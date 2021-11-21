Sir Alex Ferguson is ‘leading the quest’ to bring Mauricio Pochettino to Old Trafford as Man United open talks, talkSPORT understands
Manchester United believe they can tempt Mauricio Pochettino to be their new manager next summer, talkSPORT sources understand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as United boss following a 4-1 loss to Watford that saw the Norwegian depart trophyless after almost three years at the helm. Assistant Michael Carrick has been put in caretaker charge of […]Full Article