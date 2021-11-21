Petra Vlhova gets the best of Mikaela Shiffrin in slalom, again
Published
Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days Sunday, winning another women's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland.Full Article
Published
Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days Sunday, winning another women's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland.Full Article
Petra Vlhova held on to her first-run lead to beat Mikaela Shiffrin and win the first World Cup slalom of the season Saturday in..