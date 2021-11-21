Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks for the first time since Manchester United sacking, telling supporter ‘it’s been an honour’ and shares emotional embrace
Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken for the first time after being sacked as Manchester United manager. The Norwegian was relieved of his duties after a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford. And he reacted for the first time since the dismissal, speaking to a fan outside United’s Carrington training ground. The supporter tweeted saying Solskjaer told […]Full Article