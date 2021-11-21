News24.com | India rout New Zealand in Kolkata to sweep T20 series
India's Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel starred in Kolkata as the hosts routed World Cup runners-up New Zealand to make a clean-sweep of the T20 series.Full Article
Deepak and Ishan are in Kolkata for the third T20I against New Zealand and will leave with the squad on November 23