2021 Qatar F1 GP Race Analysis by Peter Windsor

2021 Qatar F1 GP Race Analysis by Peter Windsor

F1-Fansite

Published

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton controlled the Qatar GP from start to finish, taking advantage not only of his pole position but also of the Sunday morning grid penalty handed to Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen for a yellow flag issue in qualifying. Max quickly sliced his way into P2 but by then Lewis was in a position.....check out full post »

Full Article