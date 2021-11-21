Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton controlled the Qatar GP from start to finish, taking advantage not only of his pole position but also of the Sunday morning grid penalty handed to Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen for a yellow flag issue in qualifying. Max quickly sliced his way into P2 but by then Lewis was in a position.....check out full post »Full Article
2021 Qatar F1 GP Race Analysis by Peter Windsor
