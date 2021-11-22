Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goodbye after Manchester United sack labelled ’embarrassing’, Chelsea didn’t allow ‘bigger legend’ Frank Lampard to do the same
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's emotional interview following his Manchester United sacking has been labelled 'embarrassing'. The Norwegian was given permission by the club to give a goodbye after being sacked following a 4-1 loss to Watford. Towards the end of the chat, Solskjaer became emotional when talking about his admiration for his former assistant and now