England boss Gareth Southgate has extended his deal to stay at the helm of the England side through to December 2024 alongside assistant Steve Holland after taking the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 finalFull Article
Gareth Southgate signs new England contract that takes him to Euro 2024
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Breaking: Gareth Southgate signs new contract to remain England manager until 2024
Football.london
The 51-year-old has been given a big pay rise after steering young team to European Championship final
-
News24.com | Southgate rewarded for England progress with new deal until 2024
News24
-
Gareth Southgate: England manager signs new contract through to December 2024
BBC News
-
Gareth Southgate’s five-year record as England manager in focus
Belfast Telegraph
-
Gareth Southgate signs new contract as England manager to 2024
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Southgate to lead England until December 2024 as he signs contract extension
Sky News
Gareth Southgate has extended his deal as England manager through to December 2024.
-
Gareth Southgate signs new England contract until 2024, keeping Three Lions boss in place beyond Qatar 2022 World Cup and through to next Euros in Germany
talkSPORT
-
‘Gareth Southgate has done a phenomenal job’, says Simon Jordan, but Football Association should wait until after Qatar World Cup to extend contract of England boss
talkSPORT
-
England playing ‘best football’ which was highlighted by impressive 5-0 win over Albania, but fans shouldn’t take World Cup qualification for granted
talkSPORT
-
Southgate confident new England contract won´t damage World Cup plans
SoccerNews.com