Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes called Ed Woodward demanding action after Manchester United star left ‘flabbergasted’ by club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent phoned up Manchester United to call for action following the 4-1 defeat at Watford, talkSPORT understands. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in the aftermath of United’s humiliation at Vicarage Road on Saturday, which followed a number of embarrassing defeats. Ronaldo has cut a visibly frustrated figure during United’s dismal run of results, […]Full Article