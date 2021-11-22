Chris Broussard: ‘I don’t believe LeBron James intentionally injured Isaiah Stewart’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard gives LeBron James the benefit of the doubt after the Los Angeles Lakers' star was ejected for elbowing Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart in the face. But Stewart's reaction to the blow warrants a suspension, according to Broussard. Watch as Broussard tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why the league needs to send a message that Isaiah's behavior was unacceptable.Full Article