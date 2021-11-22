Tom Brady vs. the Giants: A look at all of the QB's matchups against New York
Published
Tom Brady loves to beat the Giants. That's because of the two enormous games he lost to them and other close calls. We look back at their history.
Published
Tom Brady loves to beat the Giants. That's because of the two enormous games he lost to them and other close calls. We look back at their history.
Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting to look like Super Bowl contenders after blowing out the New York Giants Monday night? Colin..
Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New York Giants 30-10 on Monday night.